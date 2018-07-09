PM Modi inaugurates world's largest mobile factory by Samsung in Noida, says it will create more jobs

Over 1,000 more jobs will be created as Samsung sets up world's largest mobile manufacturing factory in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he inaugurated the facility in Noida on Monday.

Samsung had committed around Rs 5,000 crore of investment to add new capacity at the Noida plant, under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Mega Policy a year ago.

"This Rs 5,000 crore deal will not only make Samsung's business relations with India strong, but also strengthen India's ties with South Korea," Modi said.

Spread across 35 acres, Samsung India plans to double its annual production capacity to 120 million units by 2020 with this factory.

The target is that of the total mobiles produced, 30 percent will be exported to other countries.

The PM also said that with the help of South Korean technological expertise and India's manufacturing power, the economies of the two countries will be empowered.

Modi lauded the efforts made by Samsung in providing reliable customer experience. "There will hardly be a single middle class household who wouldn't be using at least one Korean product," he said.

He further invited other global brands to come and invest in India.

"We invite trusted global brands like Samsung to be a part of the new Indian business culture. In the past four years, the number of mobile manufacturing factories has gone up. This has given employment to over 4 lakh youth. Over 70,000 people were given jobs by Samsung alone," he said, adding that India’s growing economy, and rising neo middle class, create immense investment possibilities.

Talking about digital India, Modi said technology was playing a key role in making the lives of the common man simpler.

"India and Korea have complementary strengths and both the countries will be helpful to each other in every way. This plant and what it represents will go down in the history of bilateral relations of India and Korea," said Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea.

Samsung has been manufacturing mobile phones in India since 2007. However, it has been operating in India since 1995.

So far, Samsung has consolidated its market leadership in the country with two factories — in Noida and Sriperumbudur, near Chennai — five research and development centres and one design centre. These are supported by a strong network of over 1.5 lakh retail outlets and 3,000 customer service points, the largest by any company in the country.

“Our Noida factory, the world’s largest mobile factory, is a symbol of Samsung’s strong commitment to India, and a shining example of the success of the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme. Samsung is a long-term partner of India. We ‘Make in India’, ‘Make for India’ and now, we will ‘Make for the World’. We are aligned with government policies and will continue to seek their support to achieve our dream of making India a global export hub for mobile phones,” said HC Hong, chief executive officer, Samsung India.

"We would like to fulfill all the promises made to the investors," said Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who was also present at the event.

"India is the most dynamic country in the world. We are very excited that Korea is also taking part in this development," he added.