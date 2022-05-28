English
    PM Modi inaugurates Nano Urea Plant in Gandhinagar, says fertilisers rate hiked due to COVID-19

    He assured that the government will do everything that is required to be done to strengthen farmers.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 08:19 PM IST
    Illustration of PM Narendra Modi (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol, at the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar.

    While addressing the people, PM Modi said that the prices of fertilisers have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, but the government has ensured that farmers in the country do not face scarcity of urea and other inputs. He assured us that the government will do everything that is required to be done to strengthen farmers.

    ALSO READ: Modi Govt @ 8 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reforms have positively impacted every Indian

    "Imported urea bag of 50 kg costs Rs 3,500, it is given to farmers at Rs 300, which means the government spends Rs 3,200 per bag out of its pocket," Modi added. He also said that villages in Gujarat owe their prosperity to the dairy cooperative movement.

    "Today, we are moving forward in the direction of a model cooperative village. Six villages of Gujarat have been marked where cooperative arrangements will be completely made available. I was glad to inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Power in a sack of urea that has now been compressed into a bottle... Imagine how much will transportation costs be reduced & benefit small farmers. This plant has a capacity of manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles, but in coming times, 8 more such plants will be established in India," PM said.

    With inputs from agencies. 



    Tags: #Gandhinagar #Nano Urea Plant #Narendra Modi
    first published: May 28, 2022 08:19 pm
