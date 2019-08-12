PM Modi in special episode of 'Man vs Wild': Here's all you need to know

According to a statement from the channel earlier, the special episode will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to appear on the popular show, 'Man vs Wild' at 9 pm on August 12.
The show, hosted by adventurer Bear Grylls, will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network channels. It has been shot in Jim Corbett National park, Uttarakhand.
According to a statement from the channel earlier, the special episode will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.
What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF
The show, according to reports, will air globally on Discovery channel while in India, it can be viewed on Discovery India.
The show can also be viewed on the phone if the viewer has Airtel connection with an Airtel TV subscription, according to Indian Express.
In a teaser released earlier by the channel, Grylls gives Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger.
Modi then tells him: "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist."
"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," the Prime Minister had said in a statement on July 29."For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India's rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest," he had added.