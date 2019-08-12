PM Modi in special episode of 'Man vs Wild': Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to appear on the popular show, 'Man vs Wild' at 9 pm on August 12.

The show, hosted by adventurer Bear Grylls, will be showcased in more than 180 countries across the world on Discovery network channels. It has been shot in Jim Corbett National park, Uttarakhand.

According to a statement from the channel earlier, the special episode will be a "frank and freewheeling journey" which will throw light on wildlife conservation.



What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had tweeted about the episode, stating that there is no better way to "throw light on environmental conservation and climate change" than "the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature".

The show, according to reports, will air globally on Discovery channel while in India, it can be viewed on Discovery India.

The show can also be viewed on the phone if the viewer has Airtel connection with an Airtel TV subscription, according to Indian Express.

In a teaser released earlier by the channel, Grylls gives Modi an improvised version of a spear as a safeguard against potential attack by a tiger.

Modi then tells him: "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold it (the spear) since you insist."

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focusing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature, I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it," the Prime Minister had said in a statement on July 29.