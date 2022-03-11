English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    PM Modi holds roadshow after BJP's wins in Assembly elections

    Riding in an open jeep decorated with floral garlands, Modi waved to the hundreds of supporters and admirers who gathered by the roadside as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Friday, a day after the BJP stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

    Riding in an open jeep decorated with floral garlands, Modi waved to the hundreds of supporters and admirers who gathered by the roadside as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar.

    Later in the day, Modi is also scheduled to address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, a state BJP leader said.

    Modi's visit to his home state comes a day after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections in five states. Gujarat will go to polls at the end of this year.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ahmedabad #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 11:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.