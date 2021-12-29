auto PM Modi gets luxury car with highest level of protection; All about Mercedes-Maybach S650 If you’re wondering why everyone is talking about PM Narendra Modi’s latest car, it’s not just because of its eye-popping price of over Rs 12 crore. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 comes with the highest level of armoured protection. Intrigued, right? Watch the video to know all about PM Modi’s new ride, his previous cars and when the Special Protection Group decides an upgrade.