MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

PM Modi expresses pain at loss of lives due to lightning, announces ex-gratia

At least 18 people died in Rajasthan and 10 in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports received on Sunday night, and the toll could go higher. Casualties have also been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed pain at the loss of lives in various parts of the country due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

At least 18 people died in Rajasthan and 10 in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports received on Sunday night, and the toll could go higher. Casualties have also been reported from Madhya Pradesh.

In a tweet quoting Modi, the PMO said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi."

The prime minister also expressed anguish at the deaths caused by lightning in two other states and announced similar relief.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #lightning strike #Narendra Modi
first published: Jul 12, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.