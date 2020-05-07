PM Modi, European Council president discuss COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed on Thursday the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and recognised the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively address the health and economic impact of the pandemic.

The two leaders also discussed the situation of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in India and the European Union.

They appreciated mutual cooperation extended in the face of the pandemic, including for ensuring supplies of essential pharmaceutical products, according to an official statement said.

"The leaders recognised the importance of regional and global coordination to effectively address the health and economic impact of COVID-19," it said.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership. The two leaders agreed that their officials would work together to prepare a substantive agenda for the next India-EU Summit meeting.

The 15th annual India-EU Summit, planned for March in Brussels, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders decided to remain in touch on the evolving dimensions of the crisis as well as the post-coronavirus context, the statement said.

