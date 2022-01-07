PM Modi could have been killed by drone or telescopic gun: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to Punjab to attend an event on January 5 after protesters blocked his way.

Speaking about the security breach with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh on January 7 claimed that the prime minister could have been killed with a drone or a telescopic gun.

In a tweet, Singh further said that this was not a coincidence to trap the PM in the 'well of death', it was a conspiracy.

"If this is investigated conspiracy will connect not only to the CM office of Punjab, but their wires will be connected to the top," he claimed.



पीएम को मौत के कुएं में फंसाना कोई इत्तेफाक नहीं यह साजिश थी..महादेव की कृपा से बच गए।

इसकी उच्चस्तरीय सही जांच होगी तो यह साज़िश पंजाब के सीएम ऑफिस तक ही बल्कि उनके तार ऊपर तक जुड़ेंग़े।

ऐसा प्रतीत होता है की उनकी हत्या ड्रोन या टेलीस्कोपिक गन से भी हो सकती थी। pic.twitter.com/4XU1PWWDGb

— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 7, 2022

“It was not a coincidence but a conspiracy to drown the PM in the well of death. He survived by the grace of Mahadev. If there is a proper investigation at the highest level, then this conspiracy will connect not only to the CM office of Punjab, but their wires will be connected to the top. It appears that he could have been killed with a drone or a telescopic gun,” Singh tweeted.

“The conspiracy can be gauged by watching the video. How the prime minister was stopped on the flyover. The investigation should be done properly and none of the conspirators should be spared,” he further wrote sharing a video.



वीडियो देखकर साजिश का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि कैसे फ्लाईओवर के प्रधानमंत्री को रोका गया।

जाँच सही से हो और कोई साजिशकर्ता बच नहीं पायें। pic.twitter.com/cSjpHZCL26 — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) January 7, 2022



On January 5, PM Modi's convoy was left stranded on a flyover in Ferozepur after some protesting farmers blocked the road, forcing him to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event or rally.

The next day, the Centre formed a three-member panel, an announcement made hours after a minister indicated that some big and tough decisions" were being taken by the Union Home Ministry.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 6 constituted the three-member central committee to enquire into the “serious lapses in the security arrangements” , which led to the exposure of the VVIP to a “grave security risk”.

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh called for President’s rule in the state while Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed a puja for the long life and well-being of PM Modi.

The BJP MPs also held protests near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex against the breach. The MPs raised slogans demanding that the state government apologise to the country and held banners attacking the Congress.

On this incident, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi dubbed the “life threat gimmick” an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the elected government in the state.

The “security breach” that took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was blocked by protesters while en route to Hussainiwala, was nothing but a “conspiracy to defame Punjab”, the CM claimed. The CM, however, claimed that a last-minute change of travel plans by Modi led to the situation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on January 7 has directed the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure all records and relevant documents concerning the incident of the prime minister’s security breach.