Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi congratulates Imran Khan over poll performance

Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, a PMO statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Imran Khan, Chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recent elections.

He expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, a PMO statement said.

The prime minister also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 10:46 pm

