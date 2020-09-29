172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|pm-modi-condoles-the-death-of-kuwait-leader-sheikh-sabah-5901931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi condoles the death of Kuwait leader Sheikh Sabah

The United Arab Emirates has announced a three-day mourning period and lauded Sheikh Sabah for his wisdom, tolerance and peace.

Moneycontrol News
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29 condoled the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, leader of Kuwait. He was 91.

"My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. In this moment of grief our thoughts are with the Al-Sabah family and the people of the State of Kuwait," the prime minister said in a tweet, adding that the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman.

The United Arab Emirates announced a three-day mourning period and lauded Sheikh Sabah for his wisdom, tolerance and peace, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates day-to-day ruler, describing him as a great pioneer in Gulf cooperation, a report by Associated Press said.

"With the departure of Sheikh Sabah, we lose a wise leader who devoted his life to the service of his country and to Arab and Islamic nations," Saudi  Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan wrote on Twitter.

 

 
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 10:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Kuwait #PM Modi

