PM Modi condoles the death of Kuwait leader Sheikh Sabah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29 condoled the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, leader of Kuwait. He was 91.



My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. In this moment of grief our thoughts are with the Al-Sabah family and the people of the State of Kuwait.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2020

"My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. In this moment of grief our thoughts are with the Al-Sabah family and the people of the State of Kuwait," the prime minister said in a tweet, adding that the State of Kuwait and the Arab world has lost a beloved leader, India a close friend, and the world a great statesman.



The United Arab Emirates announced a three-day mourning period and lauded Sheikh Sabah for his wisdom, tolerance and peace, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirates day-to-day ruler, describing him as a great pioneer in Gulf cooperation, a report by Associated Press said.

"With the departure of Sheikh Sabah, we lose a wise leader who devoted his life to the service of his country and to Arab and Islamic nations," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan wrote on Twitter.