English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

    Speaking to reporters after bilateral talks, PM Modi said he discussed the Ukraine crisis and appealed for an "immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine.

    PTI
    May 03, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

    Speaking to reporters after bilateral talks, Modi said he discussed the Ukraine crisis and appealed for an "immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine.

    "We appealed for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis,” Modi said.

    Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this war and end the killings”.

    "My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and to end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," she said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Danish #India #Mette Frederiksen #Narendra Modi #Russia Ukraine crisis #World News
    first published: May 3, 2022 06:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.