    PM Modi bats for self-reliance in technology sector

    The prime minister also said that telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 02, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 made a strong pitch for self-reliance in technology-related sectors, which play a key role in last-mile delivery of services and have immense potential for job creation.

    While addressing a webinar on 'Technology-enabled Development', he said science and technology was not an isolated sector as it was closely connected with the digital economy and based on advanced technology, which is now focusing on fast delivery and empowering citizens.

    The prime minister also said that telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

    Required spectrum auctions will also be conducted in 2022 to facilitate roll out of 5G mobile services within 2022-23, he said.

    Infrastructure advancement is related to technology, even public delivery systems are being connected to digital platforms.

    Technology will play a crucial role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said in a webinar attended by representatives of various government departments and also from the private sector.

    Modi stressed on speeding up efforts to bring in new technology in the communication sector.

    The server should be based in India, there should be less dependence on foreign countries.

    New security angles are getting associated when it comes to the communication sector, the prime minister said.

    He said the new initiatives that the government was undertaking need to focus on 'self-reliance' through technology.

    Budget 2022-23 has focused extensively on sunrise sectors like AI, Geospatial systems, drones, semiconductors, genomics, space tech, clean tech among others, the prime minister said.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 11:19 am

