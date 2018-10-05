App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi assured us India won't deport NRC-excluded people to Bangladesh: Top official

A political controversy was triggered after the final draft list published on July 30 excluded more than 40 lakh people from the list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming the National Register of Citizens exercise in Assam as India's internal affair, a top Bangladeshi official Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally assured premier Sheikh Hasina that people excluded from the NRC list would not be deported to the country.

The Supreme-court monitored update of the NRC is an exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals residing in Assam. A political controversy was triggered after the final draft list published on July 30 excluded more than 40 lakh people from the list. "Indian Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi personally assured our premier that those who were excluded from the list under the NRC exercise will not be sent to Bangladesh," H T Imam, Political Adviser to Hasina, said when asked to comment on the issue in the wake of media reports.

Though Imam did not elaborate on the two premier's communication, he emphasised, "We have been repeatedly assured by India that no such thing (deportation) will happen to create any sort of political instability in Bangladesh, particularly when we (Bangladesh) are approaching our national elections by the end of the year."

In September, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav had said people excluded from the final list of Assam-specific National Register of Citizens would be de-franchised and deported to their country.

related news

Addressing a seminar on 'NRC: Defending the Borders, Securing the Culture', Madhav had said the NRC is being updated as part of the 'Assam Accord' signed in 1985 under which the government had made a commitment to "detect, delete and deport" all illegal immigrants from the state.

"The NRC will ensure the detection of all illegal immigrants. The next step will be delete - means deletion of names of illegal immigrants from voters list and deprive them from all government benefits. The next stage will be deportation," he had said.

Imam also said Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Harsh Vardhan Sringla, also "repeatedly told us not to worry about the exercise and indeed, it should not be our concern either".

It is India's internal affair, he added.

Imam, however, said the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent had resulted in huge exodus of people on both sides.

"But once the exchange of population took place during the partition, people who settled on either of the sides became citizens of the country where they migrated," he said.

"You can see Bengalis who migrated to India from here are in leading positions in many fronts of India's economic, cultural, professional and political arenas...but should they be treated as intruders and sent back to Bangladesh?" he asked.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.