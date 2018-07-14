PM Modi asks if Congress stands for Muslim men alone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came down heavily on the Congress over its stand on triple talaq, asking if it was a party for Muslim men alone. "The real face of these parties was revealed by their approach on triple talaq,” he said at a public meeting here, part of his two-day visit to eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“On one side the Centre is making efforts to ease and improve the life of women and on the other these parties are working to put the life of women, especially Muslim women, in danger,” he said, criticising the opposition.

"Crores of Muslim women had always demanded that triple talaq should be banned, as it is banned even in Islamic countries,” he said.

“I read in the newspaper that the Congress president had said that Congress is a party of Muslims, and there has been discussion on this for the past two days. I am not surprised as when Manmohan Singh was PM, he had said that Muslims have the first right over natural resources,” he said.

“But I want to ask the Congress whether it is a party of Muslims men alone," he said.

The criticism comes just days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament during which the BJP-led government is likely to push for the passage in the Rajya Sabha of a bill against instant triple talaq.

The bill has already been passed in the Lower House, but remains pending in the Rajya Sabha amid opposition reservations over it.

"Is there any place for the dignity and the rights of Muslim women? They have stalled legislation in the Parliament and they do not allow Parliament to run," Modi said.

"These dynastic parties are toiling to oust Modi. I want to tell them that there are still four or five days left for the Parliament session to begin. Meet the victims of talaq and halala, ask them about their plight, and then put your point of view in Parliament," he said.

The prime minister was in Azamgarh to lay the foundation stone for the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway which will connect Lucknow with Ghazipur.

Modi will also address rallies in Varanasi and Mirzapur and launch a slew of other development projects.