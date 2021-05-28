PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore aide for states hit by Cyclone Yaas, Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

PM Modi conducting an aerial review of areas hit by cyclone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 announced a financial aide of Rs 1,000 crore for states hit by Cyclone Yaas. The announcement was made shortly after he conducted an aerial survey of areas in West Bengal and Odisha that were severely affected by the cyclonic storm.

Out of the Rs 1,000 crore aide, Rs 500 crore would be given to Odisha for carrying out immediate relief work, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The remaining amount would be disbursed to West Bengal and Jharkhand after assessing the damages, it added.

"Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1000 crore for immediate relief activities. Rs 500 crore would be immediately given to Odisha. Another Rs 500 crores has been announced for West Bengal and Jharkhand, which will be released on the basis of the damage," the PMO said.

"The Union government will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit the states to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be given," the statement further said.

An ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh was also announced by the prime minister for the kin of persons killed due to the cyclone. For those severely injured due to the cyclonic storm, a compensation of Rs 50,000 would be issued, the PMO said.

Modi, after conducting an aerial survey of Bhadrak and Baleswar districts of Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal, also chaired a meeting in Bhubaneswar to to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken.

"The prime minister assured the people of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand that the Union government would closely work with the state governments at this difficult time, extend all possible assistance for restoration and rebuilding of the infrastructure in the affected areas," his Office stated.

Modi appreciated the "preparedness and disaster management activities by the government of Odisha which has resulted in minimal loss of lives", the statement said, adding that he also noted that the "state has embarked on long term mitigation efforts for dealing with such natural disasters".

Modi also "mentioned that Disaster Mitigation has been given emphasis by the Finance Commission too by provisioning for mitigation funds to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore", the PMO statement noted.

Cyclone Yaas was the second major storm to hit the nation, days after Cyclone Tauktae caused widespread damage along the western coast. While the latter claimed at least 91 lives and left thousands of homes damaged, Cyclone Yaas has led to the death of at least four persons and has caused considerable damage to the infrastructure in West Bengal and Odisha.