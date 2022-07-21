English
    Pluto is a riot of colours in new NASA photo, reminds internet of Holi, Pride Month

    What do the diverse hues on the dwarf planet show?

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    NASA's photo of Pluto delighted internet users.

    NASA has unveiled a stunning photo of Pluto, showing it in a riot of colours.

    The agency has been studying Pluto using its New Horizons spacecraft, which flew close to the dwarf planet and its moons in 2015.

    The colourful photo of Pluto came from scientists working with the NASA spacecraft. But what does it show?

    NASA's post is in fact a translated colour image of Pluto. It seeks to illuminate the subtle colour differences that exist between the dwarf planet's various regions.

    Pluto's surface is complex and varied.

    Close

    "(It has) jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes," NASA says.

    The picture left internet users fascinated. "Pluto is where the party’s at," said an Instagram user named Chloe.

    "Pride month on Pluto? another user asked. 

    "In just simple words: Pluto is celebrating Holi," a user said, referring to the Indian festival of colours .

    Pluto is situated in Kuiper Belt, a region of icy bodies located beyond Neptune.

    NASA's 2015 mission to Pluto was a historic one. It captured the first close-up images of Pluto and its moons and gathered data that has changed how we see the far-off frontiers of space.

    Recently, NASA shared with the world the deepest images of the universe, captured using its pathbreaking James Webb Telescope.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #NASA #Pluto #universe
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 01:19 pm
