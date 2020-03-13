App
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Pandemic | Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with COVID-19

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be listed on March 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Delhi High Court
A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking its "intervention" to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be listed on March 16.

"We seek the intervention of the courts regarding coronavirus outbreak," the lawyer, who mentioned the plea, said to the bench.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi High Court #India

