Plea against blockade: SC seeks response from over 40 farmers' bodies, leaders on plea of Haryana government

“Issue notice, Dasti as well,” a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and M.M Sundresh said while taking note of the plea.

October 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST

The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from over 40 farmers’ bodies and farm leaders, including Rakesh Tikait Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh, on the Haryana government's plea alleging that they have not been participating in talks with the state panel to defuse the issue of road blockade at Delhi borders.

“Mr Mehta (Solicitor General Tushar Mehta), you have made around 43 persons as parties. How will you serve them,” the bench asked.

Mehta said the farm leaders are necessary parties in the matter and he will ensure serving of notice on them and sought hearing of the plea on Friday, that is October 8.

The bench has now posted the matter just after the Dussehra break beginning next week.

Haryana has moved an application seeking to make 43 persons including the office bearers of various farmers' organisations in the PIL filed by a Noida-resident Monicca Agarwal complaining of delays in daily commute caused due to the road-blockade owing to the ongoing farmers' protests.
Tags: #agriculture reform laws #Current Affairs #farm reform laws #Farmers protest #India #Supreme Court
first published: Oct 4, 2021 03:02 pm

