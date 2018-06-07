Plastics ban in Gujarat may kill over 2000 SMEs: GPMA

The plastics industry in Gujarat is expecting to face a crisis after the ban, with over 2000 SMEs on the verge of closure in several cities, according to the Gujarat Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA).

"Over 2000 SMEs will be on verge of closure due to plastic ban in several cities including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot in the gujarat, and around 50,000 people may lose employment due to this ban," Alpesh Patel, president GPMA told PTI.

The announcement in this regard came at a time when the industry was holding talks at various levels of the government including the Gujarat Pollution Control Boardon how to solve the issue, he further said.

Most of the 2000 units are located in Halol in Panchmahah district, Vadodaraand Waghodya (both from Vadodara district), according to him.

In a bid to make Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Rajkot cities "free of plastic pollution" the three municipal corporations located in these cities, announced a complete ban on production and usage of plastic tea cups, packaged water pouches and bags on World Environment Day on Tuesday.

The president of GPMA pointed out that it will adversely impact thousands of people engaged in the industry such as manufacturers, employees, dealers, consumers including the public at large as also by the states economy.

"We had suggested to the Gujarat government to raise minimum thickness of plastic carry bags above 50 microns and give 6 months period to these units to raise it from more than 50 microns for making necessary changes in their plants as it also required to make investments in doing so," Patel said.

Patel assured that they want to work together with authorities in ensuring the plastic does not cause any damage to environment.

Many producers and dealers appealed to control plastic littering through consumer awareness instead of a blanket ban on its production and sale.