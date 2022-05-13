English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Plants grown in moon soil for the first time in history

    Researchers used soil samples collected by Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions to grow Arabidopsis, which is a relative of mustard greens.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    The experiment was jointly conducted by NASA and the University of Florida. (Image credit: NASA/University of Florida)

    The experiment was jointly conducted by NASA and the University of Florida. (Image credit: NASA/University of Florida)

    For the first time in history, scientists have grown plants in soil collected from the Moon -- a critical step forward in space exploration

    The experiment was jointly conducted by NASA and the University of Florida. Researchers used soil samples collected by Apollo 11, 12, and 17 missions to grow Arabidopsis, which is a relative of mustard greens.

    For each plant, the team allotted only a gram of lunar soil or regolith. They added water and seeds to the soil samples and left them in terrarium boxes in a clean room,” NASA said in a statement on May 12. A solution had to be added daily to the nutrient-poor soil.

    After two days, the seeds sprouted, leaving researchers surprised.

    “I can’t tell you how astonished we were,” Anna-Lisa Paul, a professor of Horticultural Sciences at the University of Florida, said. “Every plant -- whether in a lunar sample or in a control -- looked the same up until about day six.”

    Close

    Related stories

    After day six, it became clear to the researchers that the plants were not as strong as those grown in Earth soil. “The plants grew more slowly and had stunted roots; additionally, some had stunted leaves and sported reddish pigmentation,” NASA said.

    Nevertheless, the experiment is significant to NASA space exploration goals.

    "We’ll need to use resources found on the Moon and Mars to develop food sources for future astronauts living and operating in deep space,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “This fundamental plant growth research is also a key example of how NASA is working to unlock agricultural innovations that could help us understand how plants might overcome stressful conditions in food-scarce areas here on Earth.”

    The results of the experiment have been published in the Communications Biology journal.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Moon #NASA #space #space exploration
    first published: May 13, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.