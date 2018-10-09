App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Planned Kim summit narrowed down to 'three or four' locations: Donald Trump

Trump said at the White House that the meeting would "probably" not be in Singapore, where their historic first talks took place in June

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said said that planning for his next summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is advanced and that the site has been narrowed down to "three or four locations."

Trump said at the White House that the meeting would "probably" not be in Singapore, where their historic first talks took place in June to discuss ending the reclusive state's nuclear weapons program and hostilities between Washington and Pyongyang.

Trump said that in terms of timing, the summit "won't be that far away." He also said that "eventually" there could be a meeting on US soil. "On their soil also," he said.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 10:13 pm

