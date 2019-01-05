Piyush Goyal named BJP in-charge for Tamil Nadu, JP Nadda for Uttar Pradesh

The BJP on January 5 appointed Union ministers J P Nadda and Piyush Goyal as Lok Sabha election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively, days after it made similar appointments for 17 states.

Party sources also clarified that Gordhan Zadaphia, a Gujarat leader who was a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before returning to the BJP, would be one of the six co-incharges for the state, adding that a big state like UP needs several co-incharges.

It was earlier reported that Zadaphia would be the Uttar Pradesh in-charge. So far, the BJP has appointed three co-incharges for the state.

A BJP statement said Nadda, who enjoys the trust of Modi and party president Amit Shah, will be overall in-charge for the state that sends 80 members, more than any other state, to the Lok Sabha.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in-charge for Delhi, former minister Kalraj Mishra for Haryana. Avinash Rai Khanna has been roped in for Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir but the party may appoint a more senior leaders as in-charge for these states, sources said.

Goyal has been given the responsibility for Puducherry, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao will be the Lok Sabha election in-charge for Karnataka, the statement said.