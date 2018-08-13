App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Piyush Goyal hands over railway land to Bihar government

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a host of Union ministers, including R K Singh, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Ram Kripal Yadav, were present on the occasion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on August 12 formally handed over 71.25 acres of land of the Digha-Patna rail line to the Bihar government at a function here. The Bihar Cabinet had on June 26 given its nod for transfer of the land to the state's Road Construction Department on payment of Rs 222.19 crore for construction of a four-lane road in Patna.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a host of Union ministers, including R K Singh, Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Ram Kripal Yadav, were present on the occasion.

Goyal also dedicated the Biraul-Harnagar new rail line and gauge conversion of the Raxaul-Narkatiyaganj line to the public, besides laying foundation stone for a rail line between Supaul and Araria and inaugurating expansion of passenger trains on the Sakri-Biraul section.

The minister completed the formalities through video-conferencing.

Meanwhile, Goyal announced that 50 per cent of 10,000 posts to be filled in the Railway Police Force (RPF), will be reserved for women.

CCTVs will be installed at 6,000 railway stations and in major trains, he said, adding that a mega rail bridge over the Kosi river will be completed in the next 10 months.

The foundation stone for the bridge was laid by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.