Piyush Goyal discusses targets for 2019-20 with general managers, other senior officials of Railways

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on April 16 held a meeting with general managers of all zonal railways, production units and other senior officials to discuss targets for the 2019-20 financial year, an official of the national transporter said. In the meeting held via video-conferencing, Goyal also took suggestions for improving safety, mobility and the overall performance of the Indian Railways.

The officials were informed that a portal is being developed to manage targets, monthly achievements, KPIs and data analytics online.

"The GMs/DRMs will be able to get reports online about monthly and cumulative achievements. It was proposed to hold such video conferences around the 15th of every month to discuss monthly achievements of zones/divisions," the official said.

A host of parameters were discussed in the meeting. These included safety, punctuality, freight loading, passengers, earnings, expenditures, infrastructure and capacity augmentation among other things.

Discussing the achievements of the Railways, Goyal asked officials to further intensify efforts to reduce train accidents. Consequential train accidents decreased from 73 in 2017-18 to 59 (20 per cent reduction) in 2018-19, according to official data.

Consequential train accidents include mishaps with serious repercussion in terms of loss of human life or injury, damage to railway property or interruption of train services.

The Railways commissioned 479.54 km of new line and 597.2 km of gauge conversion in 2018-19.

It also commissioned 2,519.60 km of doubling/3rd/4th line (including 1,000 km of DFC) in the same financial year.