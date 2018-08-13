App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Piyush Goyal announces 50% reservation for women in RPF recruitment

The intention behind the decision is to increase the number of women employees in Indian Railways

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday announced 50 percent reservation for women in the upcoming recruitment drive of up to 10,000 Railway Police Force (RPF) jawans.

The intention behind the decision is to increase the number of women employees in Indian Railways.

Goyal announced at an event in Patna that Railways will soon hire 13,000 staff through a computer-based test.

According to a report by DNA, Goyal has said that the ministry will not conduct an interview and the recruitment will be done on the basis of a computer-based test.

"In upcoming recruitment of 9,500-10,000 RPF jawans, there will be 50 percent reservation for women and 13,000 jobs are also coming up in Railways in which there will be a computer-based test, no interviews," Goyal said.

 
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 09:39 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Patna #Piyush Goyal #Railway Police Force #Trending News

