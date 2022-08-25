Pink Floyd's catalogue: Private equity group Blackstone among influential bidders

English rock band Pink Floyd's legendary songs are being sought by five influential bidders, including Sony Music, Warner Music and American investment banking company Blackstone, according to a Financial Times report.

Blackstone is making big investments in the music world. Last year, it had acquired Hipgnosis Song Management -- a company founded by the manager of iconic British singer Elton John.

It is through this company that Blackstone is hoping to sign an agreement with Pink Floyd.

The rock band is selling the copyrights to its widely-loved back catalogue for £400 million or more, according to the Financial Times. They could reach an agreement with the successful bidder in just a few weeks, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

Pink Floyd, one of the greatest progressive rock bands of all time, was founded in London in 1965 by Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Roger Waters and Richard Wright.

Guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour joined the band in 1967.

The band are regarded as pioneers of the "blues-based progressive rock and the psychedelic space-rock" music movements. Their awards and accolades include a Grammy in 1995 and the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 and 2008.

The band's last album, The Endless River, came out in 2014. It was their third album recorded under Gilmour's leadership, after Waters left in 1985.

In April this year, Pink Floyd released a song, Hey, Hey, Rise-Up, to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.

"We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers," the band had said.