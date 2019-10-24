Pimpri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pimpri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pimpri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Pimpri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Pimpri is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Pimpri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 46.23% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.52% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Adv Chabukswar Gautam Sukhdeo won this seat by a margin of 2335 votes, which was 1.32% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 176933 votes.
Anna Bansode won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9527 votes. NCP polled 146481 votes, 41.69% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
