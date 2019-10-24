Phulambri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Phulambri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Phulambri is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Phulambri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 73.07% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.48% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bagde Haribhau Kisanrao won this seat by a margin of 3611 votes, which was 1.72% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 209973 votes.

Dr Kale Kalyan Vaijinathrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2587 votes. INC polled 165883 votes, 38.12% of the total votes polled.