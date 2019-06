When Chinese officials were pushed to comment on the massacre, they said that the crackdown was the “correct” policy to end “political turbulence” at the time, The Guardian reported. The state-run tabloid Global Times reiterated that sentiment calling it a “vaccination” for Chinese society, providing “immunity against any major political turmoil in the future”. Meanwhile, foreign news sites that had not been previously blocked in China, including CNN, Reuters, and Bloomberg, could not be accessed on June 4. (Image: Reuters)