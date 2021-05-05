COVID-19 Third Wave inevitable, not clear on what time scale it will occur: Vijay Raghavan, GOI's Principal Scientific Advisor
As per Raghavan, a third wave is almost inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus in the country.
May 05, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST
K Vijay Raghavan, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said on May 5 that a phase three of the coronavirus pandemic is inevitable.
As per Raghavan, a third wave is almost inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus in the country. However, it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur, he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"We should prepare for new waves," he added.
Raghavan also said that the vaccines used to innoculate the population are effective against the new strains of coronavirus. "New variants will arise all over the world and in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
However, he also pointed out that immune evasive variants of the virus and those which lower or increase disease severity of the disease will likely increase going ahead.
Also Read: India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive: Shortage, pricing, and missing May 1 deadline