COVID-19 Third Wave inevitable, not clear on what time scale it will occur: Vijay Raghavan, GOI's Principal Scientific Advisor

Image Source: ANI

K Vijay Raghavan, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said on May 5 that a phase three of the coronavirus pandemic is inevitable.

As per Raghavan, a third wave is almost inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus in the country. However, it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur, he was quoted as saying by ANI.



A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves: K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre pic.twitter.com/c6lRzYaV2q

— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

"We should prepare for new waves," he added.

Raghavan also said that the vaccines used to innoculate the population are effective against the new strains of coronavirus. "New variants will arise all over the world and in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, he also pointed out that immune evasive variants of the virus and those which lower or increase disease severity of the disease will likely increase going ahead.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive: Shortage, pricing, and missing May 1 deadline