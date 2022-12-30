Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths: Pharmexcil suspends membership of Marion Biotech

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) on December 30 suspended the membership of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd with immediate effect after the company failed to reply to the council on the report on childrens' death allegedly caused by their cough syrups in Uzbekistan.

The suspension means that the company's exports will become ineligible for incentives under the Market Access Initiative Scheme.

Uzbekistan claimed that drugs manufactured by an Indian firm were responsible for the deaths of children in the country. This is the second country alleging India-made drugs caused the death of children. The first one involved Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which was blamed for supplying contaminated drugs that killed 70 kids in Gambia. In the recent case, Uzbekistan’s Health Ministry has claimed that at least 18 children with acute respiratory disease died after drinking the cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

“To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking the Doc-1 Max syrup. It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children,” the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan said in a release.

The Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan also said that preliminary laboratory studies have shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contained ethylene glycol.