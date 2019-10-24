Phaltan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Phaltan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Phaltan is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Phaltan Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 65.53% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 55.47% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Dipak Pralhad won this seat by a margin of 33568 votes, which was 16.73% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 200659 votes.

Chavan Dipak Pralhad won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 39914 votes. NCP polled 152367 votes, 46.93% of the total votes polled.