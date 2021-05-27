MARKET NEWS

Petrol price inches closer to 100-mark in Mumbai: Check petrol and diesel prices in your city

Petrol and Diesel Price In Your City: The price of petrol in the financial hub was up by 23 paise from the previous day and stood at Rs 99.94 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
May 27, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST
Image: Shutterstock

Petrol price in Mumbai inches closer to the 100 mark after a price hike on May 27. The price of petrol in the financial hub was up by 23 paise from the previous day and stood at Rs 99.94 per litre. Diesel was priced at Rs 91.87 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices across the country were hiked again taking the prices in Delhi to Rs 93.68 and Rs 84.61 per litre, an increase of 24 paise and 29 paise respectively from the previous day.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like value-added tax (VAT). Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Jaipur, the price of petrol breached the 100 mark and was priced at Rs 100.17. Diesel costs Rs 93.36 in the pink city.

Consumers in Chennai would have to shell out Rs 95.28 for a litre of petrol and Rs 89.39 for a litre of diesel. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 93.72 a litre and diesel at Rs 87.46 a litre.

Petrol & Diesel Rates May 25, 2021

Tuesday, 25th May, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 25, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    100
Tuesday, 25th May, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 25, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    92
The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – decide the rates of domestic fuel against global crude oil prices by taking into account changes in foreign exchange rates.
TAGS: ##FuelPriceHike #Delhi #diesel #mumbai #petrol
first published: May 27, 2021 08:53 am

