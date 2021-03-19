Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 20 days, fuel demand returns to pre-COVID-19 levels

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for 20 days now even though the international price of oil has remained volatile. The last uptick in price was on February 27 when the price of petrol was hiked by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise per litre in the national capital.

Since then, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre, respectively. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata was stable at Rs 91.35 per litre and Rs 84.35 per litre.

The fuel prices are increasing because of the rising price of international crude oil and higher central and state taxes. During the pandemic, the central government had raised the excise duty on petrol to Rs 32.98 a litre from Rs 19.98 a litre.

A similar increase was affected on diesel, where excise duty was increased to Rs 31.83 a litre from Rs 15.83 a litre. Several state governments too had increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel during the same period.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 17, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 17, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹98 98 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 17, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹89 89 View more Show

However, the increasing prices have not deterred the demand for fuel. India's fuel demand, except ATF, has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya had told PTI.

Fuel sales had fallen by a record 45.8% in April last year when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of coronavirus infections. Demand started to recover with the easing of lockdown restrictions, with petrol returning to normal growth first and now diesel too is back at pre-COVID-19 levels.

"Except for ATF [Aviation Turbine Fuel], we have touched normal demand," Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said. "We are back on track." ATF sales, which fell by more than 80% in the aftermath of the lockdown, was down 36.5% in the first half of March.

While petrol sales had reached pre-COVID-19 levels a few months back, diesel was up 7.4% year-on-year in the first half of March. This is the first annual rise in petrol sales since October.