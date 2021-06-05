MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today: Check rates here

The petrol price in Chennai stood at Rs 96.23 and that diesel price was Rs 90.38 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
June 05, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices across metro cities remained unchanged today after a hike on June 4. On Friday, the petrol price in Delhi jumped to Rs 94.76 per litre. Diesel was priced at Rs 85.66 per litre, an increase of 28 paise, in the national capital.

The price of petrol remained above the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai and stood at Rs 100.98 per litre. Diesel was priced at Rs 92.99 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Meanwhile, petrol prices in Chennai stood at Rs 96.23 and diesel prices were Rs 90.38 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata were reduced to Rs 94.76 per litre and Rs 88.51 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices vary across states depending on local taxation like a value-added tax (VAT) and factors such as freight charges. Rajasthan reportedly levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Petrol prices in India are among the highest in the world.

The average price of gasoline or petrol around the world is US$ 1.18 or Rs 85.36 per litre as on May 31, 20201, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Petrol prices in India were recorded at US$ 1.33 (Rs 96.43) per litre on May 31, above the global average, as per the website. In terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), the price of a litre of petrol in India is considerably higher compared to fellow economies.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: ##Fuelprice #CurrentAffairs #Delhi #diesel #mumbai #petrol
first published: Jun 5, 2021 08:47 am

