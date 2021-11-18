MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Petrol, diesel prices on November 18: Fuel rates unchanged for 2 weeks

In Mumbai, petrol was retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 14th day in a row on November 18.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to contain a wild spike in fuel prices.

Petrol price was subsequently cut in the range of Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre across the country and diesel by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 on November 4 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

The November 4 cut softened the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre. The rate remained at that till date, while diesel price continued at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol was retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 15, 2021

Monday, 15th November, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 15, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    110
View more

Monday, 15th November, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 15, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    0
View more
Show

Related stories

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

After invoking the highest-ever reduction in excise duty, the government urged states to commensurately reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the fuels to give relief to consumers.

The total incidence of taxes on petrol has since come down to 50 percent and that on diesel to 40 percent.

The retail price of petrol and diesel is decided after adding Central excise, commission paid to dealers and VAT to basic oil prices. The basic oil price is the prevailing international benchmark rate plus freight.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #diesel #fuel price #mumbai #petrol
first published: Nov 18, 2021 08:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.