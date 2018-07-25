App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

People's hatred towards Congress has diminished: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

The Congress and other opposition parties recently extended support to the TDP on its no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said the people's "hatred" towards the Congress has diminished following speeches by the party's leaders in Rajya Sabha on the state reorganisation act.

"The Congress leaders speeches in Rajya Sabha yesterday during the short discussion on implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, have reduced the (state) people's hatred towards them.

At the same time, BJP leaders have betrayed arrogance," Naidu told his party MPs via a teleconference today. The remarks seem to indicate that the TDP is ready to join hands with the Congress to take on BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress and other opposition parties recently extended support to the TDP on its no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

Naidu used to be critical of the Congress since the state's bifurcation in 2014 and his apparent bonhomie with the party began when he shared stage with Rahul Gandhi at Bengaluru during H D Kumaraswamys swearing-in ceremony in May.

The TDP had formally quit the BJP-led NDA earlier this year after the latter denied special category to the state.

Naidu has recently said his party will not join the NDA even if BJP approaches it for the 2019 general elections.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.