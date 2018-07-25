People's hatred towards Congress has diminished: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said the people's "hatred" towards the Congress has diminished following speeches by the party's leaders in Rajya Sabha on the state reorganisation act.

"The Congress leaders speeches in Rajya Sabha yesterday during the short discussion on implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, have reduced the (state) people's hatred towards them.

At the same time, BJP leaders have betrayed arrogance," Naidu told his party MPs via a teleconference today. The remarks seem to indicate that the TDP is ready to join hands with the Congress to take on BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress and other opposition parties recently extended support to the TDP on its no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

Naidu used to be critical of the Congress since the state's bifurcation in 2014 and his apparent bonhomie with the party began when he shared stage with Rahul Gandhi at Bengaluru during H D Kumaraswamys swearing-in ceremony in May.

The TDP had formally quit the BJP-led NDA earlier this year after the latter denied special category to the state.

Naidu has recently said his party will not join the NDA even if BJP approaches it for the 2019 general elections.