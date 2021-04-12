People will get sufficient time to prepare themselves before lockdown is imposed: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh

Aslam Shaikh

As Maharashtra continues to report fresh coronavirus infections in tens of thousands, the state government is mulling over imposing a complete lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 situation from worsening any further.

Speaking about the impending lockdown in Maharashtra, state minister Aslam Shaikh assured that people will get enough time to prepare themselves before stringent COVID-19 restrictions are reimposed.

Speaking to news agency ANI on April 12, Shaikh said: “The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here, and prepare them mentally, ahead of the lockdown.”

Shaikh then went on to seek aid from the Centre to help small-scale industrialists and migrant workers of the state. He said:

“The Centre earns about 50 percent of its revenue from Mumbai. To help our migrant workers and small-scale industrialists, we need its (Centre's) support. We request the Centre to provide a package.”

“We will also contribute to it,” the Maharashtra Minister added.

Notably, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that an appropriate decision regarding the imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14.

The state government has released a set of guidelines imposing restrictions on Gudhi Padwa celebrations. Speaking about it, Aslam Shaikh said: “There will be strict SOPs for upcoming festivals. Otherwise, you can see how there is a rise in COVID-19 cases due to permission by a government for Haridwar Kumbh. They are the same people who defamed Tablighi Jamaat and accused them of spreading the disease.”

Maharashtra added 51,751 new COVID-19 cases on April 12, taking the state’s tally to 34,58,996. As many as 258 people died in the state in the past 24 hours, taking Maharashtra’s COVID-19 death toll to 58,245.