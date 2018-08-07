App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

People saving up to 90 percent on medicines, surgicals under PMBJP: Government

As on July 31, 2018, 3,894 PMBJP Kendras are functional in 34 states/UTs of the country, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

People are saving up to 90 percent on medicines, surgicals and consumables under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), Parliament was informed today.

As on July 31, 2018, 3,894 PMBJP Kendras are functional in 34 states/UTs of the country, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"Generally generic medicines are less expensive. Medicines, surgicals and consumables under the PMBJP are providing 50-90 percent savings to all," he added.

For 36 products, the savings are between 90-99 percent, while for 130 products, savings are between 80-90 percent, he added. The savings for 73 products are between 70-80 percent, while that are between 60-70 percent for 80 products. The savings are between 50-60 percent for 383 products under the scheme, Mandaviya said.

related news

"In order to ensure good quality of medicines under the PMBJP, medicines, surgicals and consumables are procured from more than 150 private drug manufacturers (WHO-GMP compliant) and surgical suppliers, quite a few of which are procured from Central Pharma PSUs," he added.

Apart from procurement, each batch of drugs is tested at laboratories accredited by 'National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories' (NABL). Only after passing the quality tests, the medicines are dispatched to PMBJP Kendras, Mandaviya said.

On the other steps taken by the government to ensure the quality of generic medicines, Mandaviya said: "Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have taken various regulatory measures to ensure the quality of generic medicines in the country.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.