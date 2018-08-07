People saving up to 90 percent on medicines, surgicals under PMBJP: Government

People are saving up to 90 percent on medicines, surgicals and consumables under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), Parliament was informed today.

As on July 31, 2018, 3,894 PMBJP Kendras are functional in 34 states/UTs of the country, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said in a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

"Generally generic medicines are less expensive. Medicines, surgicals and consumables under the PMBJP are providing 50-90 percent savings to all," he added.

For 36 products, the savings are between 90-99 percent, while for 130 products, savings are between 80-90 percent, he added. The savings for 73 products are between 70-80 percent, while that are between 60-70 percent for 80 products. The savings are between 50-60 percent for 383 products under the scheme, Mandaviya said.

"In order to ensure good quality of medicines under the PMBJP, medicines, surgicals and consumables are procured from more than 150 private drug manufacturers (WHO-GMP compliant) and surgical suppliers, quite a few of which are procured from Central Pharma PSUs," he added.

Apart from procurement, each batch of drugs is tested at laboratories accredited by 'National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories' (NABL). Only after passing the quality tests, the medicines are dispatched to PMBJP Kendras, Mandaviya said.

On the other steps taken by the government to ensure the quality of generic medicines, Mandaviya said: "Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have taken various regulatory measures to ensure the quality of generic medicines in the country.