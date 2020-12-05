PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

People Have A Right To Demonstrate Peacefully: UN Spokesperson On Farmers' Protest In India

India has called the remarks by foreign leaders on protests by farmers as "ill-informed” and "unwarranted” as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

PTI
Dec 5, 2020 / 02:09 PM IST
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the gathering by video message because of the pandemic, warned that

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who addressed the gathering by video message because of the pandemic, warned that "the only way to totally eliminate nuclear risk is to totally eliminate nuclear weapons".

People have a right to demonstrate peacefully and authorities should let them do so, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said on the farmers’ protests in India.

India has called the remarks by foreign leaders on protests by farmers as "ill-informed” and "unwarranted” as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.

"As to the question of India, what I would say to you is what I’ve said to others when raising these issues is that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to let them do so," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Friday.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

Dujarric was responding to a question on the farmers’ protest in India.

Close

Related stories

Reacting to the comments by the foreign leaders, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Tuesday said, "We have seen some ill-informed comments relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country.”

In a terse message, the ministry further added that "it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.”

On Friday, India summoned Canadian High Commissioner and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his Cabinet on the farmers’ protest constituted an "unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging” impact on the bilateral ties.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the last nine days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

Dubbing these laws as "anti-farmer", these farmers claim that the newly enacted legislations would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

The government and the farmers unions are scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks on the new farm laws on Saturday.
PTI
TAGS: #Antonio Guterres #Current Affairs #Farm law protest #Farm laws #India
first published: Dec 5, 2020 02:09 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.