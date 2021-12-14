MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

People gave them marching orders twice: Pralhad Joshi on opposition parties' march against suspension of 12 MPs

With leaders of various opposition parties taking out a protest march in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of the 12 MPs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took a swipe at them, saying the voters of the country have given them "marching orders" twice — a reference to their back-to-back defeats in two Lok Sabha elections — and will reduce their presence further.

PTI
December 14, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Parliament House in New Delhi (PC-PTI)

Parliament House in New Delhi (PC-PTI)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday asked the opposition parties, 12 members of which have been suspended for causing disruption to Rajya Sabha proceedings in the last session, to express regret and join the House, saying the government wants their constructive criticism and suggestions to be part of the debates.

With leaders of various opposition parties taking out a protest march in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of the 12 MPs, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took a swipe at them, saying the voters of the country have given them "marching orders" twice — a reference to their back-to-back defeats in two Lok Sabha elections — and will reduce their presence further.

Noting that the opposition parties have participated in the Rajya Sabha proceedings at times and disrupted it at other times, he wondered what was their strategy.

Joshi criticised the Opposition members for questioning Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu for running the Zero Hour amid their protests.

A total of 50 Opposition members, including those from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, had given notices and some of them had even spoken during the Zero Hour, he said.

Close

Related stories

The minister added that the government has sought adjournments of the House at times so that the Opposition members can take part in the discussions over bills and other issues.

"I call upon the Congress members, the other Opposition members to express regret and come to the House," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Pralhad Joshi #Rajya Sabha #Winter Session of Parliament
first published: Dec 14, 2021 03:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.