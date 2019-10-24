Pen Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pen Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pen is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Raigad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 71.67% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.65% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhairyasheel Mohan Patil won this seat by a margin of 4120 votes, which was 2.03% of the total votes polled. PWPI polled a total of 202544 votes.

Dhairyashil Mohan Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 7616 votes. PWPI polled 177753 votes, 34.18% of the total votes polled.