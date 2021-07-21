Pegasus spyware controversy | Our phones are tapped, cannot talk to anyone: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 21 hit out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the Pegasus spyware controversy.

Brandishing her bandage-wrapped mobile phone, the Trinamool Congress chief said: “Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone.”

In a live virtual address to mark Martyrs’ Day to pay homage to the 13 persons who had died at a Youth Congress rally in Kolkata in 1993, the Bengal CM said that the Central government should be “plastered” to save the country, reported Times Now.

The live stream was broadcast in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Tripura, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh,

Stating that she is sceptical about using her cell phone to speak to fellow Opposition leaders over concerns of being spied upon, Banerjee said: “The Government of India should be plastered otherwise the country will be ruined. BJP has bulldozed federal structure.”