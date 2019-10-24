Pathri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pathri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pathri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Pathri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Pathri is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Parbhani district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Pathri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 70.19% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.49% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Fad Mohan Madhavrao won this seat by a margin of 13449 votes, which was 5.74% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 234133 votes.
Renge Mira Kalyanrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 11025 votes. SS polled 192116 votes, 46.36% of the total votes polled.
