Patan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Patan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Patan is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Satara district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 73.51% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 73.75% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Desai Shambhuraj Shivajirao won this seat by a margin of 18824 votes, which was 9.11% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 206700 votes.

Patankar Vikramsinh Ranjitsinh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 580 votes. NCP polled 182840 votes, 48.08% of the total votes polled.