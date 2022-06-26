Passengers' ordeal as AC didn’t work on Go First flight: 'Three fainted, cancer patient couldn't breathe'

Twitter users are urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation to take action against Go First airline after a video emerged on the platform of passengers in distress due to broken air conditioning on one flight.

The video, shared by a user named Roshni Walia, showed passengers standing up and checking their ACs vents.

The experience was especially distressing for a cancer patient. She experienced breathing troubles and was helped through the aisle by another passenger and fanned.

Passengers claimed that the plane did not even have a first-aid kit.

A woman on flight faced the camera and said: "Our flight took-off at 5.30. Its 6 and the ACs are still not working. A cancer patient's husband just came. She is feeling really claustrophobic. The captain should have never taken off if the ACs were not taking. We are paying Rs 12,000 for one way. For what?"

Three passengers on the fight reportedly fainted due to heat.

Users drew the civil aviation ministry's attention to the video.

"Please look into this.passengers are feeling unsafe with Go First," a user said, tagging civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"Very bad, they have to take care of passengers," another user wrote. "This kind of service is not acceptable."

Others recounted their own experiences with the airline.

"I took flight G8-873 , Bangalore to Patna on 22nd ,the AC was also switched off on that flight, I was sweating . Very cheap way to save money putting passenger's health at risk," a user named Akash Lal said.



Go First asked the person who shared the video to share her PNR and contact details with them.

To this, a Twitter user said: "This is not a passenger problem. Not sure if the PNR is shared what Go First would do. Flight details were shared so you need to take action. If AC fails, the flight should have done emergency landing. It is an emergency."