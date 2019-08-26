App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Passengers might be eligible for compensation if 'private train' is late by an hour: Report

In addition to the other facilities, free travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh and a burglary cover for your home while you are on the train will also be provided along with the tickets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Those travelling on India's first 'private' train, Tejas Express, might be eligible for compensation in cases where it gets delayed by over an hour, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is finalising plans to start the first train from Delhi to Lucknow in October. Among other facilities, the public sector undertaking is looking to provide a second meal and put up vending machines to serve free tea and coffee.

The report states that the additional facilities are being provided to wean away the customers that have shifted from railways to airlines.

Close

"While railways serves breakfast, people are hungry by the time they reach Lucknow at lunch time. So, we want to offer some snacks which can sustain them till they finish their meeting and go for lunch," an IRCTC executive told the newspaper.

related news

According to the report, the company is also hoping to target senior citizens, who are entitled to a 40 percent discount on their rail fares.

In addition to the other facilities, free travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh and a burglary cover for your home while you are on the train will also be provided along with the tickets.

"There are multiple offers from insurance companies. We are looking at them and the suggestions that are coming," the executive said.

The only drawback, the report states, is that each train coach will come with only two toilets instead of four. This is in order to free up space for service and better management of food, for which a new type of pantry is being planned.

The report states that this model may be replicated on the other route from Mumbai-Ahmedabad, which is expected to start mid-November.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #IRCTC #Tejas Express

