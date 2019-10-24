Parvati Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Parvati Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Parvati is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Parvati Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 55.81% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.48% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Misal Madhuri Satish won this seat by a margin of 69090 votes, which was 36.41% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 189767 votes.

Madhuri Satish Misal won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18216 votes. BJP polled 154805 votes, 41.96% of the total votes polled.