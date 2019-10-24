Partur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Partur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Partur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Jalna district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 70.24% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.26% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Babanrao Dattatray Yadav Lonikar won this seat by a margin of 4360 votes, which was 2.32% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187921 votes.

Jethaliya Sureshkumar Kanhaiyalal won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11502 votes. IND polled 166110 votes, 25.71% of the total votes polled.