Parts of Moon have 'comfortable' temperatures, NASA study finds

In some pits on the lunar surface, temperatures hover around 63 degrees Fahrenheit (about 17 degrees Celsius), they found.

The discovery is significant in that it may open doors to thermally-stable locations for lunar exploration.

Temperatures on the rest of the Moon are brutal. During the day, which is equal to 15 Earth days, the Moon's surface heats up to 260 F (about 127 C). At night, temperatures drop to minus 280 F (about minus 173 C).

Noah Peterson, a project scientist with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, described lunar pits as a "fascinating feature" of the Moon's surface.

“Knowing that they create a stable thermal environment helps us paint a picture of these unique lunar features and the prospect of one day exploring them," he was quoted as saying by the space agency.

Lunar pits were first discovered in 2009 and, since then, scientists have been studying it if they could be used as shelters.

“About 16 of the more than 200 pits are probably collapsed lava tubes,” said Tyler Horvath, who led the new research.

For the present study, scientist focused on a 328-foot (100-meter)–deep depression known as the Mare Tranquillitatis. They used computer modeling to evaluate thermal properties of the rock and lunar dust.

Their analysis revealed that in parts of the pit that are completely shadowed, temperatures stayed at 17 degrees Celsius, with only slight fluctuations.

David Page, co-author of the paper that documents the results of the study, said: “Humans evolved living in caves, and to caves we might return when we live on the Moon".